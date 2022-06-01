Thousands of motorcyclists to ride through Downriver to raise money for Taylor nonprofit

Motorcyclists are getting together this weekend to raise money to help blind children.

On June 5 at 10 a.m., an estimated 3,000 bikers will be riding from Cabela’s in Dundee to the Motown Harly-Davidson location in Taylor.

Those interested in participating in the ride can donate $25. All proceeds will benefit the Penrickton Center for Blind Children.

“Over the last 21 years, the ride has raised more than a million dollars for the programs and services at Penrickton Center,” said Executive Director of Penrickton Center for Blind Children Kurt Sebaly.

According to a press release, some of the sponsors for this year’s ride are Motown Harley-Davidson, Variety Food Services, CMAC Transportation, Cabela’s of Dundee and many more.

The Penrickton Center for Blind Children is located in Taylor and has been around since 1952. The center’s mission is to help those in need with nursing and occupational therapy. The center has programs that have developed over the years to help blind youth through engaging and interactive exercises.

According to its website, the center specializes in working with children ages 1-12 who are blind, deaf, or suffer from cerebral palsy, brain damage, developmental delay, seizures, etc.