‘WeatherGard Cares’ to deliver $50,000 to Michigan nonprofits

FARMINGTON, Mich. – WeatherGard, a Michigan-based manufacturer and installer of custom windows, doors, and home improvement products, announce Wednesday that it has launched “WeatherGard Cares,” a new community sponsorship program.

WeatherGard Cares will donate $50,000 to support local charity initiatives, the company announced.

“Since we opened in 1988, it’s always been WeatherGard’s mission to take care of our Michigan neighbors,” WeatherGard Treasurer Elsy BenEzra Baron said. “WeatherGard Cares is an extension of that mission, and we’re excited to partner with some tremendous local charity organizations to give back to the community we call home.”

Starting May 20, the company will donate $100 for each new customer to a local charity. Customers can choose one of five nonprofit partners: Camp Tamarack, Detroit Crime Commission, Habitat for Humanity, Higher Hopes!, and SAY Detroit.

The donation window extends through Dec. 1 or until the $50,000 threshold is reached, according to a release.

WeatherGard will also provide this year’s partners with broadcast and digital media coverage, social media promotion, and other outreach tools to help advance their causes.

Local charities and WeatherGard customers will soon be encouraged to submit organizations for potential future consideration beyond the 2022 calendar year.

