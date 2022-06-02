Vernors announces limited-time black cherry flavor exclusive to Michigan, Ohio

Vernors is launching a limited-time black cherry flavor in Michigan and Ohio this summer. Photo courtesy of Keurig Dr Pepper.

DETROIT – Detroit’s favorite sweet ginger ale is getting a sour twist this summer.

Vernors announced this week that the sweet ginger pop will be flavored with black cherry for a limited-time launch. Between August and October, Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Soda will be available only in Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to Beth Hensen, manager of market development.

Take a sneak peek at the packaging in the photos above and below.

The ginger ale brand got its start in Detroit with James Vernors, who ran a drugstore on Woodward Avenue in the late 1800s. The man originally sold his tasty pop at a soda fountain in his drugstore before opening a soda fountain of his own closer to the heart of the city.

Vernors’ son continued expanding production and sales of the ginger ale after his father’s death. Long story short, the beloved Michigan soda is still produced in the state today, and is the longest surviving ginger ale brand in America.

The iconic flavor of Vernors is not something that’s messed with often. Officials say the soda has not released a new flavor variation in decades. The ginger ale, now owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, is typically only sold as its traditional flavor alongside diet and zero-sugar versions.

But not this summer: The soft drink’s sweet vanilla and ginger flavor will be accompanied by a the tart sweetness of black cherries.

Are you looking forward to trying the new Vernors flavor? Let us know below!

