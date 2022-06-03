Oxford students launch initiative to advocate for sensible gun reform

Oxford, Mich. – In the wake of the Oxford school shooting that took place at the end of November last year, students have united to form No Future Without Today (NFWT), a social welfare organization that will advocate for the safety of students through sensible gun reform.

It was Tuesday, Nov. 30, when Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four and injuring seven others. Crumbley, being charged as an adult, remains in the Oakland County Jail with a tentative trial date of September 6.

No Future Without Today aims to promote civic instruction and immerse students in the art of advocacy. In order to ensure safer schools, NFWT is prioritizing the following policies:

Safe Storage/Child Access Prevention (CAP)

Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

Red Flag Laws

Universal Background Checks

With 34 school shootings reported in 2021, and 27 since the start of 2022, this organization is on a mission. With the most recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the harsh reality that gun violence is not going anywhere without sensible change is louder than ever. Reina St. Juliana, NFWT Vice President, pleads “don’t wait to be impacted by gun violence, act to stop it now.”