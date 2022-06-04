‘Please speak up’: Shooter still unknown 12 years after pregnant teen killed on Detroit freeway

DETROIT – It has been 12 years since Latasha Cheatum, 18, was shot in a drive-by freeway shooting in Detroit. She was pregnant.

Cheatum was shot in the head while driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix at 2 p.m. on June 4, 2010, as she was exiting I-96 at Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. Her car crashed into the side of a house on the corner of Griggs Street and the I-96 Service Drive.

She was transported to a hospital where she and her unborn child died two days later, on June 6, 2010.

Her father, Major Rush, moved from Michigan to Florida. In 2018, he returned to Michigan to host a press conference with Crime Stoppers seeking justice for his slain daughter and unborn grandchild.

“My daughter was a very sweet, loving, young lady and she wasn’t a danger to society and her life was taken and I’m asking someone, you know, please speak up,” Rush said in 2018. “I just don’t wanna give up.”

Ad

Rush said his daughter loved people and wanted to be a nurse so she could help people.

“She had my smile. I smile a lot too, but she had my smile,” Rush said in 2018. “Mentally, physically, emotionally, you know, I’m just asking the lord one day for some justice for this young lady.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Latasha Cheatum. (WDIV)

Latasha Cheatum. (WDIV)

Latasha Cheatum. (WDIV)

Read: More Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.