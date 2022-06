A small plane had to land on US23 between Silver Lake Rd and Lee Rd.

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A small plane landed on US-23 near Silver Lake near Brighton on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The plane was blocking traffic on US-23 between Silver Lake Road and Lee Road earlier Saturday afternoon. According to police, the plane has been moved and traffic is back to normal.

At this point in time, there are no injuries reported.

Currently, Green Oak Charter Township police are on the scene.