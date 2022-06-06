Lexington gas station giving customers relief at the pump as gas prices continue to sky rocket

A Village of Lexington gas station was bumper to bumper Monday morning as a gas giveaway was giving some relief to drivers at the pump.

Although the event started at 10 a.m., the first driver was in line at 7 a.m. to save some money on gas at the Marathon gas station off Main Street. Drivers who were filling up at this gas station were getting gas at a discount of $1 off per gallon.

“I saw one gas station in Michigan at $5.39. So hopefully, this will help people,” said a driver filling up his tank.

Lakeshore Graphics business owner Tim ‘Timmy D’ Hering told Local 4 he was moved to help those in need after seeing a family having to pick between food or gas. Hering turned to Facebook asking for donations and raised $6,000 for the gas giveaway within hours.

“I figured if I can do this in a matter of hours, then anybody can. It’s just people helping people,” said Hering.

Hering’s childhood friend Chuck Laughlin is the owner of the Marathon gas station where the event took place at. They partnered to give back to the community.

Hering says he hopes that the hashtag #PeopleHelpingPeople spreads on social media and in the real world.

