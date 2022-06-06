Warren motorcyclist dies after suspected drunken driver turns in front of him in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 24-year-old Warren man was killed over the weekend when a suspected drunken driver turned in front of his motorcycle, causing a crash in Oakland County.

Deputies said the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday (June 5) in the area of Woodward Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac.

Wyatt Joseph Streetman, 24, of Warren, was riding his 2013 Harley-Davidson north on Woodward Avenue when a 2005 Cadillac CTS turned in front of him, according to authorities.

Police said Streetman’s motorcycle collided with the car. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old Pontiac man, was not injured, according to police. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, authorities said.

A blood sample was taken from the Pontiac man, and he’s being held at the Oakland County Jail pending the results of that test.

Streetman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating.