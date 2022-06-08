Lawsuit seeks to advocate for mental health, hold Oxford Community Schools accountable for mass shooting

The family of Madisyn Baldwin, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, will be filing a federal civil lawsuit against the Oxford Community School District and its Employees. Baldwin transferred to Oxford High School her senior year from Clarkston High School.

OXFORD, Mich. – The family of Madisyn Baldwin, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, is filing a federal civil lawsuit against Oxford Community School District and its employees.

The latest lawsuit against the school district describes how the school allegedly ignored all of the warning signs of a school shooting and didn’t prevent a predictable tragic event.

Baldwin transferred to Oxford High School her senior year from Clarkston High School. The high school senior was one of four killed during the Oxford High School shooting in late November 2021.

“And when I have to look at their faces every day and explain to them why her sister lost her best friend, why her other sister thinks she’s still sleeping, why her brother associates her with an urn in the living room. It’s not fair,” said Baldwin’s mother, Nicole Beausoleil.

Beausoleil and Mueller Law Firm are working together to advocate for mental health training in schools. The lawsuit is to demonstrate holding the school accountable for what has happened and bringing all parties together to plan a way to move forward.

“These are the puzzle pieces that are so easy to be put together, and they were missed, and there was the conscious decision to send him back to class with his backpack and we are here because of the tragic consequences of those decisions,” said Lawyer Wolfgang Mueller.

Baldwin’s mother wanted to wait till after her late daughter’s birthday and high school graduation to execute the lawsuit and bring to light what her family feels is essential to address.

According to Mueller, he is reviewing this lawsuit and another one filed by a 17-year-old student who was shot and injured during the Oxford High School shooting.