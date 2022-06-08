68º

LIVE

Local News

Lawsuit seeks to advocate for mental health, hold Oxford Community Schools accountable for mass shooting

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oxford High School, Oxford High School Shooting, Oxford Shooting, Ethan Crumbley, Madison Baldwin, School Shooting, School Shooting Lawsuit, Oxford High School Shooting Lawsuit, Mueller Law Firm, Wolfgang Mueller, Madisyn Baldwin
The family of Madisyn Baldwin, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, will be filing a federal civil lawsuit against the Oxford Community School District and its Employees. Baldwin transferred to Oxford High School her senior year from Clarkston High School.

OXFORD, Mich. – The family of Madisyn Baldwin, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, is filing a federal civil lawsuit against Oxford Community School District and its employees.

The latest lawsuit against the school district describes how the school allegedly ignored all of the warning signs of a school shooting and didn’t prevent a predictable tragic event.

Baldwin transferred to Oxford High School her senior year from Clarkston High School. The high school senior was one of four killed during the Oxford High School shooting in late November 2021.

“And when I have to look at their faces every day and explain to them why her sister lost her best friend, why her other sister thinks she’s still sleeping, why her brother associates her with an urn in the living room. It’s not fair,” said Baldwin’s mother, Nicole Beausoleil.

Related: ‘Beyond heartbroken, we’re traumatized, we’re devastated’: Oxford shooting victim’s parents sue district

Beausoleil and Mueller Law Firm are working together to advocate for mental health training in schools. The lawsuit is to demonstrate holding the school accountable for what has happened and bringing all parties together to plan a way to move forward.

“These are the puzzle pieces that are so easy to be put together, and they were missed, and there was the conscious decision to send him back to class with his backpack and we are here because of the tragic consequences of those decisions,” said Lawyer Wolfgang Mueller.

Baldwin’s mother wanted to wait till after her late daughter’s birthday and high school graduation to execute the lawsuit and bring to light what her family feels is essential to address.

According to Mueller, he is reviewing this lawsuit and another one filed by a 17-year-old student who was shot and injured during the Oxford High School shooting.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter