NBA Draft 2022: 112 players withdraw from early draft pool

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, left, celebrates after scoring next to Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The NBA announced today that 112 players have notified the league that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The most notable name on the list was Gonzaga center Drew Timme, who announced via social media that he would be returning for his senior year with the Bulldogs.

I’m back — drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 2, 2022

Timme is the teams leading scorer averaging 18 points per game along with 6 rebounds and helped the squad get to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Along with the senior, Gonzaga adds Malachi Smith from Chattanooga who also withdrew his name from the NBA Draft.

Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, of Kentucky University also withdrew his name.

He will return for the Wildcats after averaging 6 points and 3 rebounds with 17 minutes per game.

To add, Boogie Ellis also withdrew his name and will return to the University of Southern California after a break out year.

BOOGIE’S BACK‼️@BoogieEllis makes it official and will return to USC for his senior season. pic.twitter.com/wQ0kBRddJH — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) May 31, 2022

Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neals name was on the list but after further clarification, the Louisiana State University forward is eligible for this years draft and will stay in the draft pool.

The next deadline to withdraw will be June 13th and will follow with another list of additional players that they wish to be removed from selection in the draft.