Woman arrested after man shot at hotel in Harper Woods, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a man at a hotel in Harper Woods, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (June 8) at the Parkcrest Inn in the 20000 block of Harper Avenue, near Vernier Road, according to authorities.

Harper Woods police officers were called to the hotel on reports of a shooting and found a man and a woman in the back parking lot, they said.

The woman was immediately taken into custody, officials said. She is being held at the Harper Woods Police Department.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, according to police. He is in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The scene of a June 8, 2022, shooting in Harper Woods. (Matt Wilson, WDIV)