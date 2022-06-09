Buckle up! Rock ‘N’ Rides is returning to Downtown Royal Oak next week

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Next week the third annual Rock ‘N’ Rides is returning to downtown Royal Oak to kick off summer.

The family fun carnival will showcase live local music, local food trucks, and fun for all ages.

The festival starts on Thursday afternoon (June 16), and the theme is Community Day.

“The Community Day is something that Henry Ford is so happy to sponsor where we are able to have young adults and youth and their families,” said Henry Ford Health System’s Denise Brooks-Williams. “1,500 [people] in fact, will come out and experience a morning of free adventures at Rock ‘N’ Ride.”

Also, during Community Day, more than 10 local nonprofits that have partnered with the carnival will receive a portion of funds from gate and beverage sales.

Justin Trout, a Troy Center for Transitions teacher, expressed his gratitude for the festival.

“Every year, we send it out to our families and we’ve got students and families and staff that all come out and really enjoy the festival and the rides and all the good times and music,” said Trout.

Below are the festival hours and admission prices for the weekend:

June 16

4 - 11 p.m.

June 17 - 18

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

June 19

11 a.m - 9 p.m.

Admission before 5 p.m. is $5 per person, after 5 p.m. will be $10 per person. There will be free admission before 5 p.m. on June 16-17.

If there are any local nonprofits that work with young adults that would like to take part in Thursday’s community day, please get in touch with John Witz from Rock & Rides at 248-541-7550.

