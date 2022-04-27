Rock ‘N’ Rides returns to Royal Oak this summer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The third annual Rock ‘N’ Rides is returning to downtown Royal Oak to kick off summer.

The family fun carnival will showcase live local music, local food trucks and fun for all ages.

Unlimited carnival ride wristbands will be available for $30. Catalyst Media Factory wrote in a press release that the carnival will contain 18 rides and games.

There will also be arts and crafts, face painting and live music for all carnival-goers.

Festival hours:

June 16

4 - 11 p.m.

June 17 - 18

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

June 19

11 a.m - 9 p.m.

Admission before 5 p.m. is $5 per person, after 5 p.m. will be $10 per person. There will be free admission before 5 p.m. on June 16-17.

Rock 'N" Rides Royal Oak (Catalyst Media Factory)

On the first day of the carnival, Henry Ford Health will be offering 1,500 free carnival wristbands to kids and family members in honor of Community Day. Also during Community Day, more than 10 local nonprofits that have partnered with the carnival will receive a portion of funds from gate and beverage sales.

Ad

If you plan on attending this year you might notice a few new additions to the event.

Catalyst Media Factory announced that this year there will be an ax-throwing activity provided by The HUB Stadium. There will also be a new inflatable fun area sponsored by Meijer. Both of these additions will be located off of Center Street.

“Rock ‘n’ Rides Royal Oak has become the go-to destination to celebrate the start of summer in metro Detroit,” stated Event Producer Jon Witz in a press release. “The event is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together outdoors to enjoy live music, amusement rides and tasty treats, while also supporting charitable and community organizations to build a stronger community.”

Rock 'N' Rides Royal Oak (Catalyst Media Factory)

Other related fun you can experience this summer 😎 :

Ad

Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival returns with Big Sean, Glass Animals as headliners

Watch these movies by moonlight at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Ypsilanti summer jazz concert series moves to Ford Lake Park