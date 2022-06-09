Charging decision releasing Thursday for Patrick Lyoya case in Grand Rapids

We’re less than 24 hours away from the Kent County Prosecutor announcing whether they’ll charge the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop. The information in the case came in waves.

DETROIT – We’re less than 24 hours away from the Kent County Prosecutor announcing whether they’ll charge the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop.

First, there was an investigator’s report from the Michigan State Police, toxicology, and forensic reports on the officer’s body camera and taser.

What started as a traffic stop around 8 a.m. on April 4 escalated into a struggle between Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr and Lyoya.

After being pulled over, Lyoya did not comply with the officer’s directions when a chase and struggle ensued with the two men and Lyoya grabbing the officer’s taser.

The incident ended with Schurr on top of Lyoya and shooting him in the back of the head.

We still don’t know what initiated that traffic stop, as some people still question whether it was simply an improper plate or something more?

Did officer Schurr have run-ins with Lyoya in the past because Lyoya had been arrested for drunk driving and domestic violence?

Toxicology reports show Lyoya’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit the morning of his passing, and it found no sign of drugs in his system.

The Kent County Prosecutor has faced criticism as his office hasn’t made a charging decision faster.

Michigan State Police was called in to investigate but turned over a report that was missing key details on forensics, which the prosecutor’s office said were critical before announcing a decision.

Attorney Ven Johnson for the Lyoya family said he is concerned Wednesday night because the prosecutor’s office did not reach out to him or his client’s family before making the announcement.

“We’re certainly going to reach out formally to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and ask her and her office to take over and do what the county prosecutor failed to do,” said Johnson.

Johnson says that if Officer Scherr is not charged tomorrow, he and the Lyoya family will ask the Michigan Attorney General to get involved.