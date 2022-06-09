71º

Lawsuit filed against Michigan high school dean who allegedly body-slammed student

Viral video shows school administrator picking up, dropping student

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

(WJXT)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A lawsuit has been filed against the dean of a Michigan high school after a viral video captured the administrator allegedly assaulting a student.

A new press release states that the incident happened on Jan. 11 at Kalamazoo Central High School, where Brandon Tyler Lukes, dean of students, apparently randomly body-slammed a 16-year-old girl in the school’s cafeteria.

The alleged assault was caught on camera and has gone viral since the incident took place.

According to the release, the 16-year-old student ran to her brother’s defense when an altercation broke out. The release states that no physical fight occurred, just an exchange of words between the hostile students.

“The Dean claims he was trying to pick up the child to remove her and slipped. The video plainly contradicts this ridiculous assertion. Today, more than ever, we need to know that our children will be safe at school. People in Kalamazoo deserve better from their public officials.” says attorney Jon Marko of Marko Law.

Officials state that the lawsuit for this case includes assault/battery and negligence claims.

WDIV reached out to Lukes, but he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

