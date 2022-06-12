Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old man who was last seen on June 7, 2022.
Erwin Kelley reportedly left his residency on the 20 block of Peterboro around 7 p.m. and did not return home.
|Details
|Erwin Kelley
|Age
|31
|Height
|5′5′'
|Weight
|150 lbs
|Hair
|Long black braids and full goatee
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|N/A
According to Kelley’s fiancé, he has a mental illness.
Officials report that it is unknown what Kelley was wearing when he went missing.
Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 3rd precinct at 313-596-5301
