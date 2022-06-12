74º

Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old man

Kelley was last seen on June 7, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Erwin Kelley (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old man who was last seen on June 7, 2022.

Erwin Kelley reportedly left his residency on the 20 block of Peterboro around 7 p.m. and did not return home.

DetailsErwin Kelley
Age31
Height5′5′'
Weight150 lbs
HairLong black braids and full goatee
EyesBrown
ClothesN/A

According to Kelley’s fiancé, he has a mental illness.

Officials report that it is unknown what Kelley was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 3rd precinct at 313-596-5301

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

