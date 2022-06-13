Authorities confirm Somerset Collection fire started at The Capital Grille

Authorities have confirmed that there is a fire at Somerset Collection on the mall’s northside. Crews are responding to the fire that is active. As of right now, officials have not confirmed the exact location of the building, but based on a viewer’s photo it looks like it is active near Macy’s, Zara, The Capital Grille, Vera Bradley and Blue Nile. This is a breaking story and will be updated when there is more information.

TROY, Mich. – Authorities have confirmed that there was a fire at Somerset Collection on the mall’s northside Monday evening.

Somerset Collection made a statement saying that the fire started at The Capital Grille. Capital Grille is located on the north side of the mall near Macy’s, Zara, Vera Bradley and Blue Nile.

The mall’s security and Troy fire department responded to the fire quickly and mitigated the flames and smoke.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Currently, there are no reported injuries.

The mall is currently open, but some areas are temporarily closed.