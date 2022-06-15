Michigan State Police eyes speeding, distracted drivers on I-696 today

If you’re planning to speed your way through I-696 on Wednesday, be sure to save up some extra money to pay for the ticket you’re probably going to get.

Michigan State Police said the Metro North Post will be cracking down on speeding, tailgating and overall distracted driving on I-696 on Wednesday, in what they called on Twitter, “Operation Laser Tag.”

“You don’t want to be it!” MSP said on Twitter.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph. Nationally in 2019, 9,478 traffic fatalities involved crashes in which one or more drivers were speeding.

Recent insurance industry studies show that approximately 112,000 speeding tickets are issued each day, or about 41 million per year. The average fine for a speeding violation is between $115-$135.

Ad

Related: Michigan traffic deaths hit 16-year high in 2021, injuries up 17%