Police: Multiple firearms, over 3K grams of drugs recovered from Detroit home

Two handguns, an AK-style rifle with a 100 round drum magazine and more than 350 grams of fentanyl, more than 390 grams of heroin, more than 600 grams of cocaine and more than 1,760 grams of meth recovered from Detroit home.

DETROIT – Law enforcement officers from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit police on Tuesday busted a person deemed “dangerous” with a large sum of drugs, officials said.

According to a news release, the officers went to the suspect’s home on Ashland Street in Detroit and recovered two handguns, an AK-style rifle with a 100-round drum magazine, more than 350 grams of fentanyl, more than 390 grams of heroin, more than 600 grams of cocaine and more than 1,760 grams of meth.

Originally, the suspect was wanted for a non-fatal shooting on the east side of Detroit. Authorities say they were granted a search warrant to search the home when they discovered the drugs and weapons.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody in the area of I-94 and Ecorse with assistance from Michigan State Police, officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.