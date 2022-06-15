Police: Sterling Heights man killed in motorcycle crash after other driver goes through red light

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash in Sterling Heights.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday (June 15) in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Metro Parkway.

A 29-year-old Sterling Heights man died after a 34-year-old Chesterfield Township resident traveling westbound on Metro Parkway drove through a red light, according to police. The Chesterfield Township man was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 when he collided with the 2016 Yamaha motorcycle.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police, according to officials. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The intersection was closed for around four hours while police investigated.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Sterling Heights police Officer J. Wilson at 586-446-2920.