UAW: Stellantis to lay off workers at Sterling Heights stamping plant

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Stellantis is gearing up to lay off workers at its stamping plant in Sterling Heights, United Auto Workers officials said Tuesday.

Management will begin indefinitely laying off employees at the Chrysler Sterling Stamping plant as early as Monday, June 20, according to a letter written to staff by LaShawn English, president of the UAW Local 1264 chapter. The letter, posted in the chapter’s Facebook group, states that layoffs will begin from the bottom up, focusing on employees with the least seniority.

Few details were shared in the letter.

It is currently unclear how many employees will be affected by the layoffs. The Sterling Heights plant employs nearly 2,000 hourly workers who make parts for Ram trucks, Dodge and Jeep SUVs and Chrysler minivans.

English says that leadership will “continue to update the membership as information becomes available.”

