Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives want help finding missing 65-year-old-man with dementia

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 65-year-old man who went missing in Pontiac.

Jose Angel Cruse was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday (June 15) in the 100 block of Prall Street in Pontiac.

Officials say they are concerned about Cruse’s well-being considering Wednesday’s dangerously hot and humid temperatures.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4954 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

