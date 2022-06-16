89º

Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives want help finding missing 65-year-old-man with dementia

Jose Angel Cruse was last seen on June 15

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Jose Angel Cruse went missing on Wednesday (June 15) (Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 65-year-old man who went missing in Pontiac.

Jose Angel Cruse was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday (June 15) in the 100 block of Prall Street in Pontiac.

Officials say they are concerned about Cruse’s well-being considering Wednesday’s dangerously hot and humid temperatures.

Sara GarciaDetails
Age65
Height5′9″
HairShort hair with gray and black beard
Weight160 pounds

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4954 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

