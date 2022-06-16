Teen who fired shot at Stony Creek Metropark released to parents, officials say

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A teenager who admitted to firing a gunshot Wednesday in the parking lot of a beach at Stony Creek Metropark has been released back to their parents, officials announced Thursday.

An argument reportedly broke out among two groups visiting Eastwood Beach at Stony Creek Metropark in Shelby Township on Wednesday. The altercation moved from the park to the parking lot, where a crowd formed, officials said.

One single shot was reportedly fired from inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot. A teenager later admitted to firing the weapon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Metroparks police officers were already nearby, monitoring crowds on a busy day at the beach, according to a statement released by Huron-Clinton Metroparks. Officers responded “quickly” when they saw the crowd form and heard the gunshot.

Three individuals inside the Jeep were reportedly arrested, police said Wednesday. The weapon was said to be recovered by police, along with a shell casing.

The individuals arrested are from Dearborn, officials said. One of them, a teenager who reportedly fired the gunshot, has been released back to his parents.

It is unclear if the other two arrestees are still in police custody, or if any of the three will face any charges. None of their identities have been released.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks said Thursday that while park rules prohibit visitors from possessing a bow and arrow, slingshot, pellet gun, air rifle, fireworks, explosives or “other dangerous substances,” the parks are reportedly not allowed to regulate the possession of firearms under state law.

Wednesday’s incident remains under investigation. Officials say Eastwood Beach will remain closed on Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, amid the investigation.