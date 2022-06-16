Three arrested after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark

A nice getaway on a day like today is the beach, but that was interrupted by gunshots tonight at Stony Creek Metropark. Officials say that three people are in custody.

“We just seen a bunch of people running after we heard it,” said a female witness. “It sounded like a firecracker, not like a gun sound.”

On a busy day at the Stony Creek Metropark beach area, an argument between two groups of guys spilled into the parking lot.

“We came up, and it was about 100 people coming out,” said witness Amin Haque. “I thought they were getting kicked out of the park. It was pretty rowdy. It looked like an altercation was happening between four males walked into to a Jeep.”

Among them was an altercation between about four guys, and they followed the group to a Jeep.

Another witness says it appeared one group of guys was trying to fight with another group.

“Before they closed the door, they shot off a warning shot to the guys, and then they tried to speed out of the parking lot, and they failed because security was here,” Haque said.

What happened next was chaotic as people started running as Metropark police arrived.

Toni Lulgjuraj was tased and detained by police in the aftermath.

“Out of nowhere, he has a taser out in his hand, and I’m still backing up,” said Lulgjuraj. “The officer gets very close to me and tases me.”

Metropark police said the three in the Jeep Grand Cherokee were the only people arrested.

Police say they recovered the gun that one of them fired and the shell casing, and officers are interviewing them Wednesday night as they continue to investigate.

Police taped off the parking lot where it happened for about two hours.

“We were literally like opening the back of our van and starting to put stuff in it when they backed us up,” said beachgoer Nick Bulchak.

To call it an inconvenience on the hottest day of the year for beachgoers like Bulchak is an understatement.

Two hours with four little kids it’s a lot,” Bulchak said.

Officials say that the three young men that were arrested are from Dearborn. After the incident, a relative of the three men showed up at the park as he was trying to get back into his vehicle.

He said the two groups involved have a history. He said the event was a clear case of self-defense which is why they fired off that gunshot.

It was to get to safety.