Oakland County man faces charges after police say he abused 6-year-old boy, created child porn

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police were called to a home in Royal Oak Township on Wednesday to investigate reports of the production of child porn.

Police said their investigation revealed that a 42-year-old man took photos of a 6-year-old boy and touched him inappropriately.

Carlton Payton is now facing several charges, including aggravated child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Payton has been arraigned, and bond was set at $2 million in cash.