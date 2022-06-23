Grab a paddle! Here’s how you can celebrate National Canoe, Kayak Day in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – If you are a fan of canoeing or kayaking, then it’s your special day! There are multiple events happening around Metro Detroit that will allow you to get your paddles wet.
The Southeast Michigan Watershed council is encouraging Southeast Michiganders to take advantage of the hundreds of water trails our area of Michigan has to offer.
“We are so excited to get the summer season started with all these events happening in SE Michigan. It is a chance for all levels of experience to get out on the water and see something new in their own community. Paddling and enjoying the rivers in our region should be for everyone,” said Daniel Brown, trails manager at Huron River Watershed Council, in a press release.
Below are some of the events you can check out this weekend
Saturday
- Where: Ford Field Park, Dearborn
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Click here to register. Attendees are to meet at the launch to join the event.
Sunday
- Where: Launch location - River Bends Park at Ryan Road in Shelby Township. End location - Shamrock Pub, 7715 Auburn Road, Utica, MI 48317
- Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Note: Attendees will need to bring their own kayak and canoe. It is also their responsibility for transportation
Sunday
- Where: Ann Arbor’s Argo Pond
- Time: 5 - 8 p.m.
- Cost: $5 per boat, either kayak or canoe.