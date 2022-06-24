72º

Local News

Senate passes bipartisan gun bill

House is expected to approve bill Friday

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden, Republicans, Democrats, News, Local, Local News
A late night in the U.S. Capitol, the Senate passed the Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill within the past hour. Several Republicans are joining Democrats in supporting the measure.

DETROIT – A late night in the U.S. Capitol, the Senate passed the bipartisan gun safety bill within the past hour.

Several Republicans are joining Democrats in supporting the measure.

The deal enhances background checks, addresses the so-called “Boyfriend Loophole,” and provides grants to states to implement “Red Flag” laws or crisis prevention programs.

The house is expected to approve the bill Friday (June 23), which would send it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Once signed, it will become the most significant federal legislation to address gun violence in decades.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter