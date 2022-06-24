Senate passes bipartisan gun bill

A late night in the U.S. Capitol, the Senate passed the Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill within the past hour. Several Republicans are joining Democrats in supporting the measure.

The deal enhances background checks, addresses the so-called “Boyfriend Loophole,” and provides grants to states to implement “Red Flag” laws or crisis prevention programs.

The house is expected to approve the bill Friday (June 23), which would send it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Once signed, it will become the most significant federal legislation to address gun violence in decades.