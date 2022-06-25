Supreme Court decision sparks protest across metro Detroit

Protests continue across the United States Friday night after the Supreme Court made a landmark decision, overturning Roe V. Wade. A crowd of people gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C, which can be seen in the video player above. Nearly a thousand protestors showed up at protests in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

The crowd in Ann Arbor on The Diag at the University of Michigan let out a collective scream in anger and frustration over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“Anybody who didn’t see this coming in the last three to five years hasn’t been paying attention,” said Mark Sienko.

Signature gatherers were out in force at both rallies collecting signatures to put the abortion issue on the ballot in the fall.

“What happens is people get pregnant not meaning to even if they take precautions and their whole life hangs in the balance and having the right to make a decision about how your life is going to proceed is just so critical,” said Lucy Audette.

“I have nieces who are of reproductive age,” said Cheri Hardmon. “It’s all I’ve known that I can make decisions about my body. I am scared for them and what that can mean for their future.”

There was a heavy police presence at the Detroit rally, which took place outside the federal courthouse, including fencing put up around the building.

There were no problems.

A few officers were surveying the crowd in Ann Arbor, which was peaceful throughout the evening.