Live stream at 10: Crumbley parents in court for change of venue motion hearing

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, have requested their trial be moved, arguing that they won’t receive fair treatment in Oakland County.

They are scheduled to appear in court for the motion to be heard on Monday morning at 10 a.m. -- watch the hearing live in the video player above.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in failing to prevent the shooting. Their son, Ethan, is the suspected shooter.

Prosecutors accuse the parents of neglecting their son and ignoring warning signs of his disturbing behavior. They are also accused of purchasing and supplying their son with the handgun that was used in the fatal shooting last year.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of opening fire during school hours on Nov. 30, 2021, killing four students and injuring seven other people.

