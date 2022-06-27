67º

LIVE

Local News

Live stream at 10: Crumbley parents in court for change of venue motion hearing

Both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Oxford High School Shooting, Oxford, James Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley, Courts, Live Stream, Oakland County, Karen MacDonald
Live at 10: Crumbley parents in court for change of venue motion

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, have requested their trial be moved, arguing that they won’t receive fair treatment in Oakland County.

They are scheduled to appear in court for the motion to be heard on Monday morning at 10 a.m. -- watch the hearing live in the video player above.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in failing to prevent the shooting. Their son, Ethan, is the suspected shooter.

Prosecutors accuse the parents of neglecting their son and ignoring warning signs of his disturbing behavior. They are also accused of purchasing and supplying their son with the handgun that was used in the fatal shooting last year.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of opening fire during school hours on Nov. 30, 2021, killing four students and injuring seven other people.

More: Here’s why Jennifer, James Crumbley argue they can’t get a fair trial in Oakland County

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram