Parents of suspected Oxford school shooter claim they can’t get fair trial in Oakland County, request move

OXFORD, Mich. – The parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter claim they won’t get a fair trial in Oakland County, and they’re requesting the trial be moved elsewhere.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in failing to prevent the shooting. Their son, Ethan, is the suspected shooter.

Prosecutors accuse the parents of neglecting their son and ignoring warning signs of his disturbing behavior. They are also accused of purchasing and supplying their son with the handgun that was used in the fatal shooting last year.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of opening fire during school hours on Nov. 30, 2021, killing four students and injuring seven other people.

Ad

His parents were last in court for a pretrial hearing on April 19, when a judge denied a motion to reduce their bond. They’re both being held in lieu of $500,000.

“From the moment I learned about the Oxford shooting, my focus and attention has been on holding those responsible accountable, and on advocating for our victims,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “It is important for my office to be a transparent, reliable source of information to the public. My office will not be distracted by motions that are legally and factually deficient, and we will be filing appropriate written responses with the court. Our trial team has never and will never mislead the court or the public. We intend to prove the allegations we’ve made against the Crumbleys beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

Ad

View the full motion below: