What to know for tonight’s Ford Fireworks show in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Ford Fireworks show has been a favorite tradition for many, and the city of Detroit wants to remind attendees of some of the rules and regulations that will take place on Monday, June 27.

The city recommends Hart Plaza or Belle Isle as the prime spots to check out the Ford Fireworks.

For those hanging out throughout the city, note that the People Mover will be free and running from 7 a.m.–11 p.m.

Don’t want to travel Downtown? Click here to view the 2022 Ford Fireworks live exclusively on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

Monday curfew, rules for minors

The city will be enforcing a curfew for minors that will go into effect from 8 p.m. on Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The areas where this curfew will be implemented are the Detroit River, Third Street, Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to Gratiot Avenue, Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Minors are to be with a parent or responsible adult over 21 years old. Those who violate the curfew will be taken to the Butzel Family Center and held until a parent or guardian picks them up. Those 17 and under can still travel to and from work, school, church or any other organized activities.

If a child is lost, parents can locate them at the following facilities:

Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center/Cobo Center), off Atwater Drive, in the atrium

Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct, 2875 West Grand Boulevard; 313-596-5300

Detroit Police Department 4th Precinct, 4700 West Fort Street; 313-596-5400

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue; 313-628-2100

Hart Plaza, Belle Isle best viewing spots

The city is recommending that visitors stop at Hart Plaza or Belle Isle for a great view of the fireworks.

The city also wants to remind attendees that Hart Plaza will be open on Monday, but will have limited capacity. According to a press release, there will be no re-admittance into Hart Plaza.

Below are the items prohibited from the area:

No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is not permitted.

Fireworks are not allowed.

Reserving an area in excess of the number of people is currently prohibited.

For those who want to check out the fireworks from Belle Isle, note that viewing them from the MacArthur Bridge is prohibited.

The island will be closed on Monday until 2 p.m. for vehicular traffic. Officials want to remind the general public that motorists need a recreation passport to enter the island. They can be purchased at the entrance of the island for $12. Once the island has reached capacity, no additional vehicles will be allowed to enter.

Below are a few reminders for those who plan on visiting Belle Isle:

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

No tents and canopies are allowed.

RV parking will be on the paddock area near the Casino.

Consumer fireworks are not permitted on the island.

Downtown Detroit road closures Monday

If you’re heading Downtown for the fireworks, be aware of several road closures taking effect at 6 p.m. that may affect your night commute.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, the following traffic changes will go into effect in Downtown Detroit:

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue, beginning at Park Avenue and Witherell Street. Motorists may cross Woodward Avenue at John R Road/Clifford Street, Grand River Avenue and State Street/Gratiot Avenue.

All streets south of Fort Street and west of Woodward Avenue will be closed.

All streets south of Congress Street and east of Woodward Avenue will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways around the area will begin to close.

🎇 FORD FIREWORKS 🎇 Beginning at approx. 6 p.m. on Monday, several roads and freeways will close in preparation for the Ford Fireworks on the riverfront.



Parking for firework viewers

According to the City, The Municipal Parking Department will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. on Monday. Vehicle drives can still get ticketed for improper parking, parking in front of fire hydrants and bus stops and being parked in designated unauthorized zones.

Below are two parking spots to consider when you attend the fireworks:

Parking locations: Time: Cost per vehicle: Ford Underground Garage 6 a.m. - 1 a.m. $10 Eastern Market Garage 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. $10

If your car gets towed, it can be found at one of two locations. The following two lots will be open till 1 a.m., and the towing fee is $215.

10750 Grand River Avenue for vehicles towed west of Chrysler Freeway (I-75).

9425 Grinnell Avenue for vehicles towed east of Chrysler Freeway (I-75).

