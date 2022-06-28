Families enjoy Ford Fireworks show from Belle Isle

Returning to downtown Detroit for the first time in three years, tonight's Ford Fireworks did not disappoint. It is always the biggest party of the summer and one we haven't been able to have since 2019.

DETROIT – Returning to downtown Detroit for the first time in three years, tonight’s Ford Fireworks did not disappoint.

It is always the biggest party of the summer and one we haven’t been able to have since 2019.

Monday (June 27) marked a return to normal with downtown Detroit packed.

It was an absolutely glorious night to watch the Ford Fireworks on Belle Isle as thousands of happy families were on the island, and some came with absolutely everything.

“You got my wife’s air mattress, my daughter’s air mattress, my deep fryer, my grill,” said Clyde Thorton.

The smell of charcoal grills filled the air which is something that’s been missing thanks to the pandemic for the last two years for so many families.

Ad

The festivities are a multigenerational tradition.

“Since I was a little girl, my mom did all of this, my aunts, my cousins, we just doing it with our kids, and then they’re going to do it with there kids,” said Lavonya Rogers.

The ladies seen in the video player above have it down to a science, as they came prepared with their own bathroom.

Belle Isle has always had a family vibe, including the family’s furry members.

“We go to belle isle every year,” said Jermaine Smith. “The air, the atmosphere, the family, it’s one of a kind.”

What made the festivities even better was the fact that we had the nicest weather we’ve had for the fireworks in years.

“I love how it is because it’s not too hot, not too cold,” said Valaria Carter. “We even had to grab a blanket. I’d rather do that than to be out here sweating.”