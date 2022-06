OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Oakland County.

Gabrielle Greene has been missing since June 24. Her father said she “has fallen in with the wrong crowd.”

Details Gabrielle Greene Age 17 Eyes Brown Hair Black Height 5′3′' Weight 160 lbs

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Rochester Hills Station at 248-537-3530.