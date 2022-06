The back of the El Topo Latin American restaurant, which was damaged during a June 28, 2022, fire in Downtown Fenton.

FENTON, Mich. – A popular Mexican restaurant was badly damaged Tuesday in a Fenton fire, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 28) in the area of South Adelaide and Mill streets, according to authorities.

Ground video shows heavy damage to the El Topo Latin American restaurant. An adjacent building was destroyed by the flames, officials said.

No additional information has been revealed.

A car that was burned during a June 28, 2022, fire in Downtown Fenton. (WDIV)

