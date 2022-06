The other popular downtown spot to watch the show is always Hart Plaza. We've told you how the city had added 10 new high-tech metal detectors and tonight was the first major event they're being used.

DETROIT – The other popular downtown spot to watch the show is always Hart Plaza.

We’ve told you how the city had added 10 new high-tech metal detectors and tonight was the first major event they’re being used.

The fireworks are over as thousands of residents head home.

Besides the massive car alarms that were set off by the sound of fireworks, some say the day was still a success.

Watch the video above for the full story.