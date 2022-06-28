WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland is getting its first off-leash dog park this year.

The Westland City Council approved the bid for dog park construction services not to exceed $245,500. The bid was approved at the June 20 council meeting and was awarded to Sole Building Company of Westland.

The park will be located next to the Westland Recycling Center on Marquette Street. It will have a dog water station and a perimeter fence.

There will be a half acre for small dogs and a full acre for large dogs. Both areas will include agility courses and there will be benches throughout the park.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is planning for construction to begin this summer and for the park to be completed later this year.

Funding for the park comes from the Parks and Recreation Department Capital Improvement Budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

“The All-American City looks forward to offering this great new amenity to the Westland residents and their special four-legged friends as well,” Westland Mayor William R. Wild

There will be a contest for residents to name the park.

