Detroit police say 6 total arrests were made for weapons, assault, resisting arrest during fireworks

The fireworks show on June 27, 2022, in Downtown Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police said six arrests were made during this year’s fireworks show.

Officials said their top priority was to create a safe environment for the Ford Fireworks on Monday (June 27).

They partnered with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayne State University Police Department, Michigan State Police, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and federal officials to make six total arrests during the event, according to a release.

Four people were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, one person was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer, and one person was arrested for resisting and obstructing, police said.

No curfew violation tickets were issued.