69º

LIVE

Local News

Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home

Mother of victim says she was trying to escape domestic abuse

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Westland, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Domestic Violence, Shooting, Shootings, Barricaded Gunman, Gunman, Westland Police Department
A woman was shot and killed in Westland. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/06/29/woman-shot-and-killed-in-westland/

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 800-799-7233.

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police believe a man suspected of killing his 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded inside a trailer in a Westland mobile home park.

Westland officers were still at a mobile home park on Glenwood Road near Wayne Road just before 7 a.m. Wednesday (June 29). The victim, identified by her mother as Tabitha Cornwall, was in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and police believe she was trying to flee when she was shot and killed.

The shooting initially happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Cornwall’s mother, Diane Smith, said her daughter was trying to escape a domestic violence situation.

“She would give anybody the shirt off her back she would do anything she could for anybody. Nobody’s perfect, but she was close to perfect,” Smith said.

Cornwall is the mother of two adult children. They are 25 and 23 years old.

Original: Woman shot and killed in Westland

Tabitha Cornwall (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter