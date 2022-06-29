Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 800-799-7233.

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police believe a man suspected of killing his 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded inside a trailer in a Westland mobile home park.

Westland officers were still at a mobile home park on Glenwood Road near Wayne Road just before 7 a.m. Wednesday (June 29). The victim, identified by her mother as Tabitha Cornwall, was in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and police believe she was trying to flee when she was shot and killed.

The shooting initially happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Cornwall’s mother, Diane Smith, said her daughter was trying to escape a domestic violence situation.

“She would give anybody the shirt off her back she would do anything she could for anybody. Nobody’s perfect, but she was close to perfect,” Smith said.

Cornwall is the mother of two adult children. They are 25 and 23 years old.

