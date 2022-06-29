Woman shot and killed in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Rd.

Westland

The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.

Cornwall’s mother told Local 4 that this is a domestic violence situation and her daughter was killed as she was trying to escape.

The gunman is possibly still inside a mobile home in the area. Police have the scene surrounded.

Tabitha Cornwall is a mother of two children. They are 25 and 23 years old.

Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home