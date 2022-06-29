Woman shot and killed in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland.
It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Rd.
The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
Cornwall’s mother told Local 4 that this is a domestic violence situation and her daughter was killed as she was trying to escape.
The gunman is possibly still inside a mobile home in the area. Police have the scene surrounded.
Tabitha Cornwall is a mother of two children. They are 25 and 23 years old.
Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home