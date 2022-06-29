78º

MDHHS reports Michigan’s first probable monkeypox case out of Oakland County

Risk of the virus to the general public is low

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Monkeypox, CDC, Michigan, Oakland County, Outbreaks, Smallpox, MDHHS
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file) (Uncredited)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the first probable case of Monkeypox in Michigan had been discovered in Oakland County.

The MDHHS writes in a news release that the Oakland County resident is currently isolated and doesn’t pose a risk to the public. According to the CDC, there are 306 confirmed cases in 27 states across the country.

Monkeypox is typically transmitted through close contact, either through large droplets or through direct contact with another person. According to experts at the University of Michigan, monkeypox is related to smallpox.

The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body. The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks. In Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease.

Treatment/vaccines

Currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection. For purposes of controlling a monkeypox outbreak in the United States, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used. Learn more about smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and VIG treatments.

