MDHHS reports Michigan’s first probable monkeypox case out of Oakland County

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the first probable case of Monkeypox in Michigan had been discovered in Oakland County.

The MDHHS writes in a news release that the Oakland County resident is currently isolated and doesn’t pose a risk to the public. According to the CDC, there are 306 confirmed cases in 27 states across the country.

Monkeypox is typically transmitted through close contact, either through large droplets or through direct contact with another person. According to experts at the University of Michigan, monkeypox is related to smallpox.

The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body. The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks. In Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease.

Treatment/vaccines

Currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection. For purposes of controlling a monkeypox outbreak in the United States, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used. Learn more about smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and VIG treatments.