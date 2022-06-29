Odyssey Putt Challenge Presented by Carl’s Golfland returns to benefit C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – After a two-year hiatus, the $500,000 Odyssey Putt Challenge benefitting C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is returning to Carl’s Golfland Bloomfield Hills.

The event will take place on July 9. The annual tradition started almost 25 years ago as a promotion to celebrate 40 years of business for Carl’s Golfland. Contestants can putt their way to a final shot worth $500,000.

Applicable donations from the participants will benefit C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Participants can “buy their way closer to the hole” by making monetary donations to the hospital.

The event has five rounds of elimination putting through a variety of putts at increasing lengths to determine the people who will roll the final attempt. A 60-foot putt for $500,000.

When it’s complete, $450,000 goes to the winner and $50,000 goes to the hospital.

Click here to learn more about the event and register online.