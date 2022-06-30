Video shows 3-wheel ‘slingshot’ dragging Detroit police officers in Greektown

Around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers stopped a three-wheeled vehicle for driving on the sidewalks of Greektown.

DETROIT – On Tuesday, two officers that stopped a three-wheeled vehicle for driving on the sidewalks of Greektown were injured.

The vehicle is known as a “slingshot.” The video in the Detroit police’s tweet below shows that the driver of the slingshot dragged an officer and managed to injure both officers who stopped them.

🚨Officers Injured🚨

Where: Monroe and Beaubien

When: 6/28 around 10:45 p.m.



Officers and a civilian suffered minor injuries when the driver of a three-wheeled vehicle drove away from a traffic stop. Officers originally stopped the vehicle for driving on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/Nr4jaqt083 — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) June 29, 2022

According to police, after trying to flee from the two Detroit police officers, the driver of the three-wheeled vehicle managed to run into a light pole and knocked it down.

The suspect is in custody, and police say they don’t know why the driver was trying to get away. Officials state that the driver had a clean record and gave his license and information to the officers when initially stopped.