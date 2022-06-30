75º

LIVE

Local News

Video shows 3-wheel ‘slingshot’ dragging Detroit police officers in Greektown

Incident happened on June 28 around 10:45 p.m.

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Detroit Crime, Greektown, Detroit Greektown, Detroit Police Department, Local Crime, Metro Detroit, Beaubien Boulevard, Monroe Street, Three Wheeler
Around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers stopped a three-wheeled vehicle for driving on the sidewalks of Greektown.

DETROIT – On Tuesday, two officers that stopped a three-wheeled vehicle for driving on the sidewalks of Greektown were injured.

The vehicle is known as a “slingshot.” The video in the Detroit police’s tweet below shows that the driver of the slingshot dragged an officer and managed to injure both officers who stopped them.

According to police, after trying to flee from the two Detroit police officers, the driver of the three-wheeled vehicle managed to run into a light pole and knocked it down.

The suspect is in custody, and police say they don’t know why the driver was trying to get away. Officials state that the driver had a clean record and gave his license and information to the officers when initially stopped.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter