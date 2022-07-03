Morning 4: Michigan State University building safety barrier after drowning -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

MSU building safety barrier after drowning

Michigan State University is set to place a steel safety barrier along a half-mile stretch of the Red Cedar River after the drowning death of visiting 18-year-old student last fall.

Owner Chris Ilitch ‘very pleased’ with Detroit Tigers’ progress in midst of another miserable season

Owner Chris Ilitch said Friday that he’s “very pleased” with the Detroit Tigers’ progress, even though they’re 16 games below .500 and completely out of the playoff race by July in the sixth year of a rebuild.

Ilitch joined Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman on Friday (July 1) to introduce new head coach Derek Lalonde, who came over from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show

One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said.

Why this study claims Michigan has the best drivers in the US

We can dodge potholes. We can drive in the snow. We can make it through rush hour on I-696. And darn it, people are starting to notice.

A recent study compiled by Insurify found that Michigan has the best drivers in the country, and if you drive around Michigan a lot, you’re probably a little surprised. But think about our obstacles. We’re pros!

