What to know about possible storms on July 4 in Metro Detroit

After plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to start our weekend, we’re going to continue with much of the same as we had throughout the end of our weekend on Sunday. Expect temperatures to warm into the middle 80s as we head into Sunday afternoon, with a Northeast wind keeping the humidity at bay for another day.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight, and we will start to notice a little more of the humidity creeping back into the forecast. Overnight lows are dropping into the middle 60s tonight, with the wind switching to southerly winds, bringing that humidity into the region. We will keep that humidity around as we had throughout the majority of next week.

What to know for the rest of the week

Thunderstorm chances return to the forecast as we head through a good portion of the week. We’re going to keep Sunshine around as we had throughout most of the day on Monday, but there are some indications we could see a late-day thunderstorm Monday evening, overnight and early on Tuesday morning. We will also keep thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures warming up into the upper 80s to near 90° by Monday afternoon.

We could also see if you stronger thunderstorms late Monday night and into Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of southeastern Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5). Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall will be the primary threats with any thunderstorms that develop as we get this complex of thunderstorms moving through the region on Tuesday. Temperatures only a few degrees cooler with the rainfall around for Tuesday and will head for the mid-80s by the afternoon.

We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday and also continue our chance for showers and thunderstorms on both days. High temperature is heading for the load at 80s each afternoon. And once we bring some dry weather in here as we had through the end of the week and into the first half of next weekend, the humidity will depart, leaving us with some fresh conditions across the region. High temperature is holding into the middle 80s Friday and Saturday with that sunshine.