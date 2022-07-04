DoorDash driver fatally shot in Detroit was just trying to do his job, neighbors say

Detroit police are still looking for the shooter accused of firing at and killing a DoorDash driver outside of an apartment complex on Saturday.

A man, believed to be in his early 20s, was shot and killed while working as a DoorDash driver in Detroit on Saturday night, officials said. The man was delivering food at the Clement Kern Gardens apartment community, which is located near Bagley Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Officials say the man got into some type of argument with the shooter before he was shot and killed. It is currently unclear what exactly happened that led to the shooting. The shooter’s identity is unknown at this time.

Dozens of neighbors came out of their homes when the incident occurred, according to nearby resident Reinaldo Velazquez. Some of the neighbors reportedly knew the man who was killed.

Kevin Pine, a resident of the community, said the shooting happened right in front of his door, but that the DoorDash driver had “pretty much bled out” by the time he got to the scene.

“From what I hear, he was actually a pretty good, decent young man,” Pine said of the victim. “(He was) 22 years old, working for Chrysler I believe, and he had taken this DoorDash job. I think it was his first day on the job.”

Detroit police are looking for a dark colored SUV in connection with the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details have been provided at this time.

