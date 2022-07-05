Family friend accused of exchanging nude photos with 13-year-old girl in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Southgate man is accused of sending nude photographs to a 13-year-old girl and enticing her to do so in return, officials said. He was a friend of the girl’s family, according to police.

Shawn P. Frances, 35, of Southgate, is accused of having inappropriate contact with the girl on social media from June 1 through June 27.

Officials said Frances contacted the girl using social media. He sent her nude photographs of himself and solicited her to do the same in return, according to authorities. He also asked her to meet with him, police said.

The girl’s mother discovered what was going on and called the Southgate Police Department, officials said.

Frances was arrested June 29 and charged with one count of enticing a minor for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.

He was arraigned Tuesday (July 5) in 36th District Court and is being held on $10,000 bond, or 10%. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 15.