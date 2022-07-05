Fireworks show returns to Clawson after two-year-pause

Thousands of people across Metro Detroit are relieved Monday night that the rain stayed away long enough to light off fireworks like the one over in Clawson. The celebration returned after two years of COVID-cancellations.

The celebration returned after two years of COVID-cancellations.

It was a beautiful show that brought out thousands of families for all the festivities.

“The last couple of years of just not having it has been really sad, but it’s always a great event just to see all the people,” said Sean Lulherrin. “Of course, traffic is a nightmare, but we can deal with it for one day of the year.”

The horror in Highland Park, Illinois, did not scare away the crowds, even with some who came from very far away.

“This Francis and my father-in-law is Niraj, and this is my mother-in-law,” said Henry Rapaka. “They all came to visit us from India.”

Their adult children are here now in Clawson with their grandchildren.

“Freedom comes at a cost,” Rapaka said. “We need to use it wisely. “A lot of lives have gone to give freedom for this country. Me coming from India, we know what freedom is.

Freedom is what made Monday’s reunion extra special.

“It’s been 19 years for me in this country, and having my family with me is a blessing,” said Katherine Rapaka.