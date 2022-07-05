Landscaper hit and pinned against home by car in Southfield

A landscaper is in the hospital Tuesday night after being hit and pinned against a home by a car. It happened this morning on Hilton street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

It happened this morning on Hilton Street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

Police say the man was working for Jasman Landscaping when he was hit by a woman upset over not receiving a quote.

“They were scared,” said an anonymous woman. “He said he was scared, and I told him, ‘this is something that has never happened here.’”

The 32-year-old landscaper is lucky to be alive after being intentionally run over and pinned to the brick wall of a home nearby.

“She chased him down with a car,” the anonymous woman said. “Went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car.”

Local 4 is not sure what circumstances led to the 50-year-old woman from Dearborn Heights flooring it and running over the worker. But three workers from Jasman Landscaping in St. Clair Shores were weed-whacking when the Volvo started speeding towards them with an angry driver behind the wheel.

“I don’t know what she was saying, but she was yelling at him,” the anonymous woman said. “He said she was cussing at him and telling him you didn’t want to cut my lawn because I’m African American. Then she went after the other guy that was cutting.”

Apparently, the woman inside started calling the men racist. But she wasn’t satisfied after the worker was trapped.

“She crawled out (of the car) and started pulling his hair, and then the cops came and dragged her off of him,” the anonymous woman said.

The woman even had a few curse words for the officers as she was taken into custody.

Southfield Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley says it’s a set of events they don’t even fully understand themselves.

“We don’t know why,” said Huguley. “It appears to be unprovoked, but it’s definitely deliberate and intentional. The victim has been taken to the local hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.”

The landscaper is believed to have a fractured pelvis. With the impact of that car, it’s a miracle there were no other injuries.