Morning 4: What to know if your student loans were transferred to a new servicer -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Did your student loans get transferred to a new servicer? Here’s what to know
Federal student loans serviced by FedLoan (PHEAA) are being transferred in stages to several other services.
The transfers started last fall but the process is still ongoing. The transfers do not change anything about the loans. They will still be under the same terms, conditions, interest rates, loan discharge or forgiveness programs and available repayment plans.
Sandra Ali’s travel woes: Flight cancelations, lost luggage
Air travel has been tricky lately, and that was certainly the case for our Sandra Ali. The Local 4 anchor is documenting her experience flying from Detroit to Las Vegas amid widespread flight delays and cancelations.
Man fires shots at woman’s car after she cut him off, sparking argument on highway in Allen Park
A man fired shots at a woman’s car after she cut him off on the highway, sparking an argument between the two drivers in Allen Park, officials said.
Uncle of DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday speaks out
A relative of a DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday while delivering KFC at a Detroit apartment is speaking out about the death of his nephew.