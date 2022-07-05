Morning 4: What to know if your student loans were transferred to a new servicer -- and more top stories

FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018, file photo, graduates are silhouetted against the green landscape as they line up to receive their diplomas at Berkshire Community College's commencement exercises at the Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Did your student loans get transferred to a new servicer? Here’s what to know

Federal student loans serviced by FedLoan (PHEAA) are being transferred in stages to several other services.

The transfers started last fall but the process is still ongoing. The transfers do not change anything about the loans. They will still be under the same terms, conditions, interest rates, loan discharge or forgiveness programs and available repayment plans.

Learn more here.

Sandra Ali’s travel woes: Flight cancelations, lost luggage

Air travel has been tricky lately, and that was certainly the case for our Sandra Ali. The Local 4 anchor is documenting her experience flying from Detroit to Las Vegas amid widespread flight delays and cancelations.

Read Sandra Ali’s blog here.

Ad

Man fires shots at woman’s car after she cut him off, sparking argument on highway in Allen Park

A man fired shots at a woman’s car after she cut him off on the highway, sparking an argument between the two drivers in Allen Park, officials said.

Read the report here.

Uncle of DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday speaks out

A relative of a DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday while delivering KFC at a Detroit apartment is speaking out about the death of his nephew.

See the story here.