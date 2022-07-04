Uncle of DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday speaks out

Officials say the man got into some type of argument with the shooter before he was shot and killed. It is currently unclear what exactly happened that led to the shooting. The shooter’s identity is unknown at this time.

DETROIT – A relative of a DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday while delivering KFC is speaking out about the death of his nephew.

James Jackson says he still can’t believe his nephew Dajour Russ, 22, was killed while doing a job to make ends meet on DoorDash. “He was loving. He was genuine. He was humble. If you needed anything, he’d be right there,” said Jackson.

Usually, Jackson is making people laugh as a comedian known as JackFunny313 on Instagram. But lately, it’s been hard for him to even crack a smile. Russ and Jackson would make skits together all the time. “He was in damn near all of my videos,” said Russ’ uncle. “Like I was really close to him. He was the only one who told me that told me he loved me. The only one.”

Read more: DoorDash driver fatally shot in Detroit was just trying to do his job, neighbors say

Ad

Family members all came out the night Russ was shot and killed. Many of them were torn by the news. “The whole family is devastated. I don’t know how we’re gonna get through this one, man,” James explained.

In the meantime, the shooting remains under investigation, with police searching for the trigger man.

“I just wish he was here. Y’all just need to stop the violence,” said Jackson. “I know it’s probably not going to stop, but y’all just need to stop. It’s senseless man.”

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV in connection to the crime while investigating the motive. Of course, those with information are asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Related: DoorDash driver shot, killed during delivery at Detroit apartment complex